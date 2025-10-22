Home / India News / Govt to launch inspections to enforce new edible oil reporting norms

Companies failing to comply face penalties under the amended order and the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008

edible oil
The Food Ministry said the field checks are aimed at enforcing stricter reporting requirements under an amended order that mandates all edible oil manufacturers, processors and distributors to register with authorities and submit monthly production d
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said it will launch inspection drives to verify compliance with new edible oil regulations as it seeks to tighten oversight of a sector vital to the country's food security.

The Food Ministry said the field checks are aimed at enforcing stricter reporting requirements under an amended order that mandates all edible oil manufacturers, processors and distributors to register with authorities and submit monthly production data.

The inspections will target non-compliant units and are intended to "reinforce the seriousness of compliance and maintain the integrity of the national data ecosystem for the edible oil sector," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the amended Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (Regulation) Order, 2025, firms across the edible oil supply chain must register through the National Single Window System at https://www.nsws.gov.in and file monthly returns via https://www.edibleoilindia.in.

Companies failing to comply face penalties under the amended order and the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

The regulatory tightening comes as the country remains heavily dependent on imports to meet domestic demand.

The ministry said a significant number of edible oil units have already registered on the portal, signaling industry cooperation with the new requirements.

The move aims to enable real-time monitoring and improve policy intervention in the sector, the department said, calling compliance "a critical contribution to India's food security infrastructure."  India is the world's largest importer of edible oils, shipping in over 14 million tonnes annually, primarily palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and soybean oil from Argentina and Brazil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

