Govt to launch platform for trading e-waste responsibility certificates

The government will soon come up with an online platform to facilitate the trade of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificates, a move that will help the country tackle the growing menace of e-waste, like defunct mobile phones and laptops.

EPR is a policy that puts the burden of a product’s afterlife on the shoulders of the producer. This means companies are responsible for collecting and recycling their products once they’re discarded. The aim of EPR is also to encourage companies to design products that are easier to reuse or recycle from the get-go, reducing waste and pollution in the long run.

Companies can fulfil this obligation by collecting and processing their own waste or by purchasing EPR certificates from entities that have exceeded their collection targets. They are tradable credits just like green credits or carbon credits.

The forthcoming platform developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is poised to transform the EPR certificate market, enhancing both transparency and efficiency.

The initiative is also aimed at streamlining the processes and facilitating better compliance with guidelines.

The operation of the new platform will be conducted and regulated in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Central Government based on the recommendations of the CPCB, according to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) notification.

The CPCB will establish guidelines for operating the platform and set a price range for EPR certificates.

The range will be between 30 per cent and 100 per cent of the environmental compensation amount imposed for failing to meet EPR obligations. This will provide flexibility for companies while ensuring they contribute to the proper handling of e-waste.

In response to the mounting pile of electronic waste, the government had introduced initial directives for EPR within the framework of the E-Waste (Management) Rules of 2022.

Since then, a total total of 5,615 applications of EPR have been received, with 4,865 successfully granted registration.

Additionally, the government received 285 applications from recyclers, out of which only 196 were granted registration.

According to data from the MoEFCC, the Centre has achieved a recycling target for Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) of 1.05 billion metric tons so far.

“The creation of this new platform will significantly increase our recycling targets achievement. Moreover, it is also a step towards establishing a robust and accountable system for managing this growing environmental challenge,” a MoEFCC official said.

The ministry has also provided clarification on the definition of dismantlers.

According to the notification, a “dismantler” refers to any individual or entity involved in the disassembly of used electrical and electronic equipment, along with its components, in adherence to the guidelines established by the CPCB.

The government has introduced a new rule allowing them to extend deadlines for filing reports by electronics manufacturers, producers, refurbishers, and recyclers for up to nine months in special cases.