Home / India News / Sandeskhali ED attack: CBI arrests 3 associates of Shahjahan Sheikh

Sandeskhali ED attack: CBI arrests 3 associates of Shahjahan Sheikh

Besides Baksh Molla, the CBI also arrested Jaiuddin Molla, the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia village, and another person Faruk Akunji

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 14, the officials said | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CBI on Monday arrested three alleged associates of suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh including his security guard in connection with the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate team, officials said.

The agency took into custody Sheikh's security guard Didar Baksh Molla, who is the complainant in one of the three FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police after the attacks. These FIRs have been handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Besides Baksh Molla, the CBI also arrested Jaiuddin Molla, the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia village, and another person Faruk Akunji.

All three are close associates of Sheikh who is considered the mastermind behind the attack, the officials said.

"They will be produced before a magistrate tomorrow," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI had summoned nine close aides and associates of Sheikh for questioning in the case on Monday, the officials said.

The agency suspects that these nine individuals were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5 and instigated the crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, they said.

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 14, the officials said.

The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5, when ED officials were attacked by an around 1000-strong mob when they went to search Sheikh's premises in connection with the agency's investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case. A former state minister has been arrested in the ration case.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal police could arrest him.

Also Read

What will police do if HC ties their hands?: Abhishek on Sandeshkhali issue

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Anurag Thakur condemns attack on media freedom amid Sandeshkhali incident

Pulwama attack fifth anniversary: A day that no Indian could forget

PKL 2023: Bengal Warriors players full list, price and live stream details

Very important milestone: Prez Murmu on first flight test of Agni-5

Bengaluru's water crisis is a call for urgent action amidst urban chaos

Manipur violence: SC seeks report from state, CBI, NIA on status of probe

Hope, happiness among Pak Hindu refugees in Delhi as CAA rules notified

PM lays foundation stones of road projects in Gujarat costing Rs 1,500 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West BengalPoliticsCBI

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story