Home / India News / Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

NHAI is developing world-class Wayside Amenities at more than 600 locations along the National Highways, said the the Minister for Road Transport and Highways in a statement

BS Web Team New Delhi
Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 8:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways which will include setting up helipads and drone landing facilities. 

As per Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, these facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation.

Apart from basic facilities like good toilets, parking and restaurants; the WSAs will also have dormitories for truck drivers, electric vehicles charging, trauma centres among others, he said.

There will also be retail outlets for promoting handicrafts and locally-manufactured products, the minister said, adding some of the WSAs will also have helipads and drone landing facilities to deal with medical emergencies like road accidents and organ transplantation.
Gadkari further said, “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a very big initiative and it will help us reduce logistics costs".

He added that logistics cost in India is higher at 13-14 per cent of GDP compared to 8-9 per cent in other developed economies, such as the US.

“Higher logistics cost reduces the competitiveness of 'Made in India' products in global markets. Reducing logistics costs to 9 per cent of GDP is at the top of the government's agenda," the minister emphasised.

Also Read

15-yr-old govt vehicles will be scrapped, policy sent to states: Gadkari

Highway construction pace in Oct falls 20% YoY in another month of decline

235 critical road infrastructure projects shortlisted under GatiShakti

Order rebound could lead to uptick for road infrastructure players

Govt to launch first surety bonds for road contractors on December 19

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits J-K, administration to set up EOC in state

Activist accords Mann ki Baat for success of Selfie with daughter campaign

Cong govt mulling to legalise hemp cultivation to boost economy in Himachal

"Now many guns around me...": Salman Khan opens up on getting death threat

100th Mann Ki Baat address today to go global, live broadcast at UN offices

Topics :Nitin GadkariHighwaysMinistry of Road Transport and HighwaysBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story