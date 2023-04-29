Home / India News / Govt to set up helipads, landing facilities along national highway: Gadkari

Gadkari further said, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a very big initiative and it will help us reduce logistics costs

Mumbai
Govt to set up helipads, landing facilities along national highway: Gadkari

Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the government is planning to set up helipads and drone landing facilities on some of the 600 locations where it is developing wayside amenities along the national highways.

Such facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation, Gadkari said at an Indian Merchants Chamber event in the city.

According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class 'Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways.

Apart from basic facilities like good toilets, parking and restaurants; these wayside amenities will also have dormitories for truck drivers, facilities for charging electric vehicles, and trauma centres, among others, he said.

There will also be retail outlets for promoting handicrafts and locally-manufactured products, the minister said, adding some of the WSAs will also have helipads and drone landing facilities to deal with medical emergencies like road accidents and organ transplantation.

Gadkari further said, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a very big initiative and it will help us reduce logistics costs.

Logistics cost in India is higher at 13-14 per cent of GDP compared to 8-9 per cent in other developed economies, such as the US, he noted.

Higher logistics cost reduces the competitiveness of 'Made in India' products in global markets. Reducing logistics costs to 9 per cent of GDP is at the top of the government's agenda, the minister emphasised.

Gadkari said a strong, stable, decisive and transparent government is the key to achieving the country's target of becoming a 5- trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

