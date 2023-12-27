Home / India News / Govt well prepared: Health Minister on 34 cases of JN.1 variant in K'taka

Govt well prepared: Health Minister on 34 cases of JN.1 variant in K'taka

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the public to not panic while assuring that everything is fine so far

A total of 69 cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID have been reported in the country till December 25 | Photo: Freepik
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that there are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID-19 in the state but the government is well prepared and nothing is "alarming."

"430 cases are active out of which 400 are in home isolation and the remaining are in hospital. 7-8 patients are in ICU. As of now, things are okay. We have done genome sequencing. There are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID. We are well prepared. Nothing is alarming. the majority of the cases are in Bengaluru," he told ANI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Further, he also advised people to maintain social distancing.

"Old people will be getting the booster vaccine. If they want can take it. About 30,000 vaccines, we are procuring. We will give the anti-flu vaccine to our health workers. New year is coming; we are advising people to maintain physical distancing," he added.

Meanwhile, a cabinet sub-committee meeting to address the COVID-19 precautionary measures was chaired by Minister Gundu Rao in Bengaluru and various decisions were taken.

"An adequate number of samples for WGS will be sent ( as per GoI guidelines ) to the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru & National Institute of Virology, Pune. PSA plants and LMO plants shall be kept ready. PESO licences shall be obtained early. Mobile Oxygen generation and filling units will be procured on priority (at least one per division), to further bolster the oxygen-filling capacity of the State. Mock drills at hospitals shall be held to ensure preparedness. Hospital beds and ventilators are to be kept ready. Persons working in Govt. and Non Govt. establishments shall avail Home Isolation leave for 7 days when tested Covid 19 positive," a release said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the public to not panic while assuring that everything is fine so far.

"No need to panic about Covid. Everything is fine now. Our health minister will update," Shivakumar said.

A total of 69 cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID have been reported in the country till December 25, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total number of active covid cases in the country was recorded at 4,170.

Karnataka reported 436 cases, Kerala 3096, Maharashtra 168, Gujarat 56, and Tamil Nadu 139 cases, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

Also Read

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND W vs ENG W Tests: Shubha, Jemimah help India take control on Day 1

IND vs WI: Lara's advice will be great in Test, says Kraigg Brathwaite

IND vs WI: Mukesh, Unadkat, Saini in three-way fight for 5th bowler's slot

Navy intensifies maritime security ops in Arabian Sea following attacks

Indian investors put in $335 mn as FDI in Dubai during Jan-June: Report

2023: A year when G20 helped India solidify its place on world stage

2023: Battle lines drawn in Indian politics and beyond - a year review

India, Russia sign deal for future units of Kudankulam power plant in TN

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusHealth MinistryKarnatakaKarnataka governmentCoronavirus Tests

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story