Great example of teamwork: PM talks to workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded a successful operation to rescue 41 workers trapped in an under-construction road tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, asserting that everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork.

Modi also spoke to the rescued construction workers over the phone and enquired about their well-being, officials said.

The prime minister said the multi-agency rescue exercise has made everyone emotional.

In a post on X soon after the workers were brought out of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Modi saluted the spirit of those involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new lease of life to the 41 labourers.

"Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said.

Addressing the 41 rescued workers, Modi said their courage and patience have inspired everyone as he wished them good health and well-being.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that these friends of ours will meet their dear ones after a long wait," the prime minister said, asserting that the patience and courage of their family members cannot be praised enough.

The rescue workers on Tuesday evening pulled out all the 41 workers who got trapped after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel, part of the Centre's ambitious Char Dham project, collapsed due to a landslide on November 12.