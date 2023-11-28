Home / India News / Delhi minister slams Centre over demolition of houses in slum cluster

Delhi minister slams Centre over demolition of houses in slum cluster

The slum cluster, inhabited by about 1,000 to 1,500 people, most of whom work as ragpickers, street hawkers, domestic helps, was demolished in a drive following a court order last week

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the Centre on Tuesday over the demolition of houses at a slum cluster located between the Sunder Nursery and Delhi Public School, Mathura Road.

Bharadwaj alleged that through its Land And Development Office (LNDO) department, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre took a "cruel stand" in the high court to demolish the slums and that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was "duty-bound to rehabilitate" the poor people before their houses were demolished.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The slum cluster, inhabited by about 1,000 to 1,500 people, most of whom work as ragpickers, street hawkers, domestic helps, labourers and small-scale traders, was demolished in a drive following a court order last week.

"According to the law, the central government's DDA was duty-bound to rehabilitate these poor people before the demolition of their homes. Even though the high court had provided the relief in view of the Graded Response Action Plan-3, the Centre provided special permission to demolish their homes in the winter. It is shocking that the Centre did not think about these poor families, their children and the elderly," Bharadwaj said.

"No government can be as inhuman as the Centre. One can imagine the condition of these families, who will now have to live on the roads, without even a roof on their heads," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.

Also Read

Adani's Dharavi redevelopment plan spurs doubts and favouritism claims

Delhi HC refuses to stay demolition of slums at site allotted for NDRF Hq

Slums in the urban ecosystem

Adani forms joint venture to redevelop one of Asia's biggest slums Dharavi

BJP destroyed railways by discontinuing separate budget: Mamata Banerjee

Punjab govt gets Rs 3,670 cr of GST compensation after it lodged new claim

Increase in litigation reflects people's confidence in system: SC judge

Tribunal set up for adjudication of ban extended on Meitei extremist groups

Karnataka govt readies list for key appointments to state-run bodies

Uttrakhand tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers evacuated after 17 days

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi governmentcentral government

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story