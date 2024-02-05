Home / India News / Great potential in bilateral trade between India, Suriname: President Murmu

Great potential in bilateral trade between India, Suriname: President Murmu

The president added that parliamentary exchanges are important as they provide an opportunity for interaction between 'our two democracies'

She recalled fondly her participation in the special commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, and the warm welcome that was extended by the government and people of Suriname, the statement said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there is great potential in the bilateral trade and economic cooperation between India and Suriname in fields such as health, ayurveda, digital technologies, education and tourism.

Welcoming a parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Suriname, which had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said India-Suriname relations are characterised by warmth and friendship, and based on excellent people-to-people contacts, "linkages in our cultures and traditions as well as commonalities in our approach to issues of global importance".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Murmu said there is great potential in the bilateral trade and economic cooperation between India and Suriname, including in the fields of health, ayurveda, agriculture, renewable energy, digital technologies, education, culture and tourism, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

The president added that parliamentary exchanges are important as they provide an opportunity for interaction between "our two democracies".

She expressed confidence that during this visit, members of the delegation would learn more about the strong and vibrant democratic systems of India.

The delegation was led by Marinus Bee, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Suriname.

Murmu noted that 2023 was very important in terms of high-level exchanges between the two countries, beginning with the visit of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi to India in January last year on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, followed by her own state visit to Suriname in June last year. This was Murmu's first visit abroad after taking office as the president.

She recalled fondly her participation in the special commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, and the warm welcome that was extended by the government and people of Suriname, the statement said.

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

Prez Murmu accepts credentials from 4 nations' envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

India extends support worth $246,852 to boost flood resilience in Suriname

President Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day

Just 6 CT scan machines in Delhi govt hospitals for 30 mn people, HC notes

Over 4,000 take part in adventure sports at snow festival in J-K's Kishtwar

Will not compromise over India's border security, says HM Amit Shah

Dharavi redevelopment: Maha govt to lease salt pan lands from Centre

Delhi govt sanctions Rs 280 cr towards pensions of retired DTC employees

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :President of IndiaIndia tradeRashtrapati Bhavan

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story