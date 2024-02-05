Will not compromise over India's border security, says HM Amit Shah

The government wants friendly relations with all countries but it will not compromise with India's border security and the safety of its people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Shah also said that the Modi government has successfully tackled the three internal security hotspots -- 'Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas'? -- in its 10 years of rule.

"Our external and internal policy is clear. We want friendly relations with other countries. But there will be no compromise on the country's border security and the security of its people," he said while participating in a discussion on the subject 'Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India's Resilient Future' here.

Shah said other countries have respected this policy of the government.

He said due to the appeasement policy, the previous governments have created many internal security problems.

The three internal security hotspots of the country 'Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and LWE affected areas'? had come up due to the wrong policies of the previous government, he said.

"These three hotspots were successfully brought under control by the Modi government and the areas were now part of India's development journey," he said.

Shah said terrorism and insurgency have left many dead and injured, and the government has taken action not only on terrorism but its ecosystem too.

Giving an example, the home minister said there were over 2,600 organised stone pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir prior to the Modi government came to power and over 110 people lost their lives and more than 6,000 people were injured due to these incidents.

"Now there is not a single incident of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. There is zero stone pelting," he said.

Shah also said that after the implementation of the newly enacted three criminal justice laws, these will be the most modern laws.