Grievance appellate committee to hear plaints against gaming SRBs

The panels have been empowered to decide what is permitted as an 'online game' in India and solve any disputes on on matters like membership of companies and registration of games

Government-appointed grievance appellate committees (GAC) will handle complaints against self-regulatory bodies in the online gaming sector to solve any disputes on their decisions on matters like membership of companies and registration of games under upcoming online gaming rules, sources said. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had, in January this year, proposed the