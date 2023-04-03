Home / India News / Grievance appellate committee to hear plaints against gaming SRBs

Grievance appellate committee to hear plaints against gaming SRBs

The panels have been empowered to decide what is permitted as an 'online game' in India and solve any disputes on on matters like membership of companies and registration of games

Sourabh Lele Wai
Premium
Grievance appellate committee to hear plaints against gaming SRBs

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Government-appointed grievance appellate committees (GAC) will handle complaints against self-regulatory bodies in the online gaming sector to solve any disputes on their decisions on matters like membership of companies and registration of games under upcoming online gaming rules, sources said. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had, in January this year, proposed the

Topics :online gamingIT ministry

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Also Read

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

AIGF urges TN to reconsider online gaming ban, says move 'unconstitutional'

Industry body IAMAI bids to form a self-regulatory body for online gaming

What is a regulatory sandbox?

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

Centre to put up 50 Gw of renewable projects for bidding this year

People need to remain vigilant against new Covid-19 strain: Official

Let Parliament, country be aware of PM Modi's academic qualification: Raut

With MCD panel not elected, services of 3 'third parties' discontinued

10% of wheat crop damaged due to untimely heavy rains, says Centre

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story