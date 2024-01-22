Gujarat to showcase its global identity in border tourism on Republic Day

The Gujarat government on Monday informed that its Republic Day tableau is aligned with the theme "Dhordo

Dhordo, recently recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as one of the best tourism villages, takes centre stage in showcasing the unique blend of tradition,tourism, and technology that define the essence of a 'Developed India.'

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to an official statement, the tableau is set to feature the distinctive "Bhunga" houses of Dhordo, acknowledged by UNWTO, along with local handicrafts, Rogan art, the vibrant "Ran Utsav," Tent City, and the cultural phenomenon of Garba, which has been declared Gujarat's "Intangible Cultural Heritage" by UNESCO.

A total of 25 tableaus, including 16 from various states and union territories, and 09 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the event.

Dhordo, situated in the desert of Kutch, has overcome adversities to emerge as a top tourist destination, portraying the spirit of Gujarat's border tourism in the tableau. The geographical location of Gujarat will be depicted on a rotating globe at the forefront of the tableau.

The tableau highlights Dhordo's inclusion in UNWTO's Best Tourism Village list, emphasizing the seamless integration of tradition, tourism, and technology in achieving the vision of a Developed India, the statement said.

"It also showcases the festivities of Ranotsav, Tent City experiences, and various weavings of Kutch. Noteworthy inclusions are depictions of women performing Garba in traditional attire, representing the historical culture of Gujarat. The recent UNESCO recognition of Gujarat's Garba as "Intangible Cultural Heritage" adds a layer of pride for every Gujarati and Indian," it added.

The Information Department of the Government of Gujarat, led by Avantika Singh Aulakh, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Government of Gujarat, Dheeraj Parekh, Director of Information, Arvind Patel, Additional Director of Information, Pankajbhai Modi and Dr Sanjay Kachot, Deputy Director of Information has collaborated in the preparation.

"Siddheshwar Kanuga of Smart Graph Art Advertising Pvt Ltd is overseeing the production of the tableau," the statement said.