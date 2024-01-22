Home / India News / Water supply hit in parts of north Delhi due to interconnection work: DJB

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
Water supply was affected for hours on Monday in several areas of north Delhi due to a shutdown for a water line maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement.

"Due to interconnection of 700 mm diameter water line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd near Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar, the shutdown for 12 hours is required on Monday from 9 am to 9 pm.

"Due to this the water supply will be affected in Kamla Nagar, Roop Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, New Chandrawal village, Shakti Nagar, Sindhora Kalan (partly), Sanjay Nagar (partly), Malka Ganj etc.," the DJB said in an advisory.

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirement. Water tanker will be available on request, it said.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

