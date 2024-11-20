The authorities in Gurugram have implemented urgent measures to address an air quality crisis , asking private organisations and multinational corporations to adopt a 50 per cent work-from-home policy starting Wednesday.

"This is crucial in combating "severe+" air quality levels and supporting the Grap measures to improve air quality in the region," said Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, on X (formerly Twitter).

Gurugram chokes

On Monday, Gurugram’s skyline disappeared behind a thick layer of smog as the air quality plummeted to the "severe" category for the first time this season.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged from 310 ("very poor") on Sunday to 469 ("severe") in just one day. Experts linked the rapid decline to stagnant winds and colder weather, which trapped pollutants over Delhi-NCR, intensifying the smog.

According to Safar, the central government’s air monitoring agency, nearly 40 per cent of Delhi’s pollution stemmed from farm fires, while vehicle emissions and dust accounted for the remainder.

Gurgaon pollution: Schools closed due to high AQI

To address the rising air pollution levels, Kumar directed the closure of all schools for Classes 1 to 12 across the district, including both urban and rural areas, starting November 19 until further notice.

India Inc adopts remote work

Several companies, including Coca-Cola India, ITC, Infosys, KPMG, and Deloitte India, are adopting remote work strategies during periods of severe air pollution. Coca-Cola provides flexible work arrangements, allowing employees to choose between working from the office, remotely, or from satellite offices in other cities, along with flexible hours.

Colgate-Palmolive India has implemented a "work from anywhere" policy for all employees, while KPMG offers remote work and hybrid setups based on client requirements and team coordination.

To enhance indoor air quality, many organisations are investing in measures such as air purifiers, advanced filtration systems, and indoor greenery.

Acer India has installed air purifiers in offices and meeting rooms and has even provided them to employees for personal use. KPMG has upgraded its air handling units with MERV 14 filters and introduced indoor plants. Similarly, PepsiCo and Deloitte have incorporated indoor greenery and air purifiers throughout their workplaces to create healthier environments.