PM Modi to get top honors from Guyana, Barbados; 19 awards conferred on him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the top awards of Guyana and Barbados during his visit to these countries, which marks the final destination of his three-nation tour following the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Guyana will confer its highest national honour, ‘The Order of Excellence,’ and Barbados will award PM Modi the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’. Earlier, Dominica also announced its highest national honour, the ‘Dominica Award of Honour,’ for him.

A few days ago, Dominica also announced its highest honour for the Indian prime minister. With these new awards, the total number of international honours received by PM Modi has now reached 19.

PM Modi arrives in Guyana after Brazil trip

PM Modi arrived in Guyana on Wednesday where he was given a warm welcome at the airport by President Irfan Ali and over a dozen cabinet ministers. Modi’s visit marks the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Guyana in over 50 years.

After his arrival, he also met with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley at a hotel in Guyana capital Georgetown. He is scheduled to be in Guyana till Thursday.

His itinerary includes addressing a special sitting of Guyana's parliament and participating in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit with leaders from Caribbean partner countries. The PM is also set to hold delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali.

"My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy, as I address their Parliament," the Prime Minister had earlier noted.

His five-day international trip began with a visit to Nigeria, followed by the G20 Summit in Brazil, and then to Guyana.