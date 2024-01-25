Home / India News / Gyanvapi built on remains of temple: Petitioners' lawyer cites ASI survey

Gyanvapi built on remains of temple: Petitioners' lawyer cites ASI survey

The survey report makes it clear that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple by demolishing it in the past, he said

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Varanasi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi complex here suggests that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple, claimed counsel for the Hindu side Vishnu Shankar Jain on Thursday.

Jain told reporters that copies of the survey report consisting of 839 pages were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The survey report makes it clear that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple by demolishing it in the past, he said.

He also claimed that the survey report has sufficient evidence of existence of a temple over which the mosque was built.

A total of 11 people, including from both the Hindu and the Muslim sides, earlier in the day applied in the court to get the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Also Read

Supreme Court revives Gyanvapi panel plea, explains ASI survey stay

Gyanvapi row: ASI survey underway at mosque complex amid tight security

Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI again seeks more time to submit survey report

China expanding crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang: Report

ASI team to continue survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex today in Varanasi

First woman elephant mahout among 34 unsung heroes awarded Padma Shri

No stone pelting in J&K in 2023, 66% decline in terror attacks: Shah

Pakistan long been epicentre of terrorism: MEA junks assassination claims

Watch: President Murmu's full address to nation on eve of Republic Day 2024

R-Day eve address: India moving ahead with confidence, says President

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uttar PradeshLawyersmosques

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story