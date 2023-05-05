Home / India News / Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi CM Kejriwal claimed that central probe agencies are trying to prove by "any means" that he is "thief", and told PM that he can hang him publicly if corruption of even paisa is found against him

Press Trust of India Ludhiana
Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption: Kejriwal to PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that central probe agencies are trying to prove by "any means" that he is a "thief", and told the prime minister that he can hang him publicly if corruption of even a paisa is found against him.

Kejriwal was on April 16 questioned by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had summoned Kejriwal as a witness.

"They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose -- which is to prove by any means that 'Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)' and prove that he has indulged in corruption," he said.

Kejriwal was speaking after dedicating 80 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of Punjab at an event here.

"I want tell Modi ji," the Delhi CM said, "Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell him that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly."

"But stop this 'roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha (drama)," Kejriwal said, attacking the Modi government.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Kejriwal loves power, position, money: BJP spokespman Sambit Patra

Our Constitution is pride of country's democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

Violence in Manipur a result of govt policy of 'dividing the people': CPI

India-Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation on terrorism

India and Pakistan take veiled swipe at each other at SCO meeting

Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on Tue

Vice-President Dhankhar reaches London for King Charles III's Coronation

Topics :Arvind KejriwalIndia Prime Minister

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story