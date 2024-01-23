Home / India News / Happy birthday to Bal Thackeray: Lesser known facts about Shiv Sena leader

Happy birthday to Bal Thackeray: Lesser known facts about Shiv Sena leader

In 1966, Bal Thackeray established the Shiv Sena, a political association with the essential target of advocating for the rights and welfare of the Marathi-speaking population in Maharashtra

Bal Thackeray
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926, and was a prominent political figure in Indian politics. He played an essential part in moulding the political scene of Maharashtra, especially through his leadership of the Shiv Sena party. Thackeray's inheritance is set apart by his appealing administration and solid nationalist stance.
In 1966, Bal Thackeray established the Shiv Sena, a political association with the essential goal of pushing for the rights and welfare of the Marathi-speaking population in Maharashtra. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The party initially emphasized regional issues and the significance of Marathi culture and identity. In any case, throughout the years, Shiv Sena extended its impact and turned into a significant political power in the state.

The early life of Bal Thackeray
Bal Thackeray was born in Pune, Maharashtra, into a middle-class Maharashtrian family. His father, Keshav Thackeray, was a writer, social activist, and head of the Samyukta Maharashtra Chalwal movement, which battled for a different state for the Marathi-speaking people during the 1950s.
His initial years were impacted by the socio-political environment of pre-independence India, and he grew up with a firmly seated love for his state and its way of life. Thackeray started as a cartoonist and worked for several newspapers. There, he learned how to satirize and talk about social and political issues.

Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: 5 Lesser known facts
On Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, given below are the lesser-known facts about the Shiv Sena founder:
Bal Thackeray, who also went by the name Hindu Hriday Samrat. 
He started his career as a cartoonist in the Mumbai-based Free Press Journal. His cartoon shows were additionally published in the Sunday edition of The Times of India.
He additionally worked with the prestigious artist R K Laxman.
It is said that Bal Thackeray began his weekly magazine 'Marmik' on August 13, 1960, in which he raised numerous social issues and about non-Marathis. Balasaheb Thackeray concentrated on the magazine's content on the difficulties of the Marathi common person. He wrote on joblessness and the influx of Maharashtra migrants.

He founded the political group 'Shiv Sena' on June 19, 1966, with the plan to battle for the freedoms of individuals living in Maharashtra

Also Read

Sena UBT writes to ECI, takes exception to BJP's election promise in MP

Top Headlines: Welfare schemes in poll-bound states, Q1FY24 results, more

Ratan Tata's birthday: Interesting facts about the legendary industrialist

Top headlines: Sebi's probe in Adani cos, Maha politics heat up, and more

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana: 1 crore solar panels for Ayodhya announced

From tourism to business: How Ram mandir will change fortunes of Ayodhya

PM Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' at Red Fort, launch 'Bharat Parv' today

Consensus on food security solution at WTO meet next month difficult: GTRI

Ram mandir consecration: Ayodhya's 'Ram Lalla' to be known by this name

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bal ThackerayMaharashtraindian politics

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story