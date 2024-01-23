Happy birthday to Bal Thackeray: Lesser known facts about Shiv Sena leader

Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926, and was a prominent political figure in Indian politics. He played an essential part in moulding the political scene of Maharashtra, especially through his leadership of the Shiv Sena party. Thackeray's inheritance is set apart by his appealing administration and solid nationalist stance.

In 1966, Bal Thackeray established the Shiv Sena, a political association with the essential goal of pushing for the rights and welfare of the Marathi-speaking population in Maharashtra.

The party initially emphasized regional issues and the significance of Marathi culture and identity. In any case, throughout the years, Shiv Sena extended its impact and turned into a significant political power in the state.

The early life of Bal Thackeray Bal Thackeray was born in Pune, Maharashtra, into a middle-class Maharashtrian family. His father, Keshav Thackeray, was a writer, social activist, and head of the Samyukta Maharashtra Chalwal movement, which battled for a different state for the Marathi-speaking people during the 1950s. His initial years were impacted by the socio-political environment of pre-independence India, and he grew up with a firmly seated love for his state and its way of life. Thackeray started as a cartoonist and worked for several newspapers. There, he learned how to satirize and talk about social and political issues.

Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: 5 Lesser known facts On Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, given below are the lesser-known facts about the Shiv Sena founder: • Bal Thackeray, who also went by the name Hindu Hriday Samrat. • He started his career as a cartoonist in the Mumbai-based Free Press Journal. His cartoon shows were additionally published in the Sunday edition of The Times of India. • He additionally worked with the prestigious artist R K Laxman. • It is said that Bal Thackeray began his weekly magazine 'Marmik' on August 13, 1960, in which he raised numerous social issues and about non-Marathis. Balasaheb Thackeray concentrated on the magazine's content on the difficulties of the Marathi common person. He wrote on joblessness and the influx of Maharashtra migrants.

• He founded the political group 'Shiv Sena' on June 19, 1966, with the plan to battle for the freedoms of individuals living in Maharashtra