Home / India News / PM Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' at Red Fort, launch 'Bharat Parv' today

PM Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' at Red Fort, launch 'Bharat Parv' today

Marking the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Netaji Bose birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort to mark the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. 

He will also launch "Bharat Parv", a nine-day event to showcase the country's rich diversity and exhibit different cultures.

"In line with the vision of the prime minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Ahead of the celebrations today, PM Modi took to the microblogging site X and wrote, "Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire."

Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire. pic.twitter.com/OZP6cJBgeC

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

"Bharat Parv" will be held between January 23 and 31, showcasing Republic Day tableaux constituted with the efforts of 26 Union ministries, emphasising citizen-centric initiatives, and promoting local, diversified tourism sites, among others.

The event will take place at Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park in front of the Red Fort.

The programme this year will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions, the PMO said, adding that the activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji, as Bose was known, and the Azad Hind Fauj.

The event will also feature archives of Bose's rare photographs and documents detailing Netaji's and Azad Hind Fauj's incredible journey.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are five Hindi films based on Kargil War

Stock market closed today on Gandhi Jayanti: List of all market holidays

India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

Consensus on food security solution at WTO meet next month difficult: GTRI

Ram mandir consecration: Ayodhya's 'Ram Lalla' to be known by this name

Uttar Pradesh government plans to cash in on semiconductor PLI scheme

Delhi has not received any rainfall in January so far, shows IMD data

Sunflower oil imports to falter as Red Sea attacks lift freight costs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRepublic DayRed FortNetaji Subhas Chandra BoseBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story