PM Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' at Red Fort, launch 'Bharat Parv' today

Netaji Bose birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort to mark the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He will also launch "Bharat Parv", a nine-day event to showcase the country's rich diversity and exhibit different cultures.

"In line with the vision of the prime minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Ahead of the celebrations today, PM Modi took to the microblogging site X and wrote, "Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire."

Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire. pic.twitter.com/OZP6cJBgeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

"Bharat Parv" will be held between January 23 and 31, showcasing Republic Day tableaux constituted with the efforts of 26 Union ministries, emphasising citizen-centric initiatives, and promoting local, diversified tourism sites, among others.

The event will take place at Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park in front of the Red Fort.

The programme this year will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions, the PMO said, adding that the activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji, as Bose was known, and the Azad Hind Fauj.

The event will also feature archives of Bose's rare photographs and documents detailing Netaji's and Azad Hind Fauj's incredible journey.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel