Happy Janmashtami 2023: 10 best wishes, quotes and more to share

Every year, Janmashtami is celebrated with joy throughout the nation. This festival will be celebrated on September 6 and 7. The occasion falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapad month.

Devotees visit temples, observe fasts, wear clothes, decorate the lord Krishna's idols, clean their houses, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families.

People share Janmashtami wishes, thoughts and quotes with their loved ones. Here are the best wishes, quotes, and greetings to share through social media with your close ones.

Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes

On the occasion of the birth of our beloved Shri Krishna, let’s celebrate the festival with full fervour, and enthusiasm, and show our participation. Happy Janmashtami 2023. Tension, stress, and worry have become a part of our lives in this modern world. May Lord Krishna remove all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi, and give you all the love, peace, and happiness! Happy Krishna Janmashtami! Those who worry a lot must know that Shri Krishna is out there to help. So, leave all your worries to our beloved Krishna on this day and he will take care of you. Happy Janmashtami, enjoy the festival! This Krishna Janmashtami, let's celebrate the birth of Kanha ji with joy happiness, and devotion. Wishing you a very happy Janmashtami on this auspicious day! On this auspicious day of Janmashtami, Shri Krishna took birth to save the mankind from inhumanity and injustice. Let us reinforce our faith in Kanha ji today. Happy Janmashtami! Krishna’s blessings are there for you wherever you go. Seek his blessings on this festival and he will accept your wishes. Happy Gokulashtami. Listen to the sweet, melodious, and blissful tunes of Krishna ji and he will fill your life with bliss, joy, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami! May Krishna fill your home and heart with love, joy, good health, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami! I wish you good health and success on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2023! May Murli Manohar bestow you with good health and prosperity. May you always find peace and harmony. Happy Janmashtami!