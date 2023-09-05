Home / India News / Ram Janmbhoomi Trust shares photos of under-construction Ram Temple in UP

Ram Janmbhoomi Trust shares photos of under-construction Ram Temple in UP

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 19 took stock of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

ANI
Posted on @ShriRamTeerth account on X (formerly Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday shared pictures of the first floor of the Ram Temple which is currently under construction in Ayodhya.

Taking to X (former Twitter), Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - First Floor."

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 19 took stock of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prior to this, CM Yogi also offered his prayers to Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier on November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

Topics :AyodhyaUttar Pradeshtemple

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

