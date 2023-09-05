Confirmation

Heatmap

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Check vrat timing, fasting rules, bhog and more

Janmashtami festival is celebrated every year in India with full enthusiasm. On this day, the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu, Shri Krishna was born in Mathura

A child dressed like Lord Krishna at the Bhikham Das Thakurbari mandir on the occasion Krishna Janmashtami, in Patna on Tuesday.

India celebrates the auspicious festival of Janmashtami every year with great joy and enthusiasm

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
India celebrates the auspicious festival of Janmashtami every year with great joy and enthusiasm. Lord Krishna was born on this day; he is also the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu, and that's why this day is also called Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnasthami, and Gokulashtami. 

This year, the holy festival will be celebrated on September 6 and 7, when devotees will observe fast and pray for a better life. The 24-hour fast is completed with home-cooked bhog after praying to Lord Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Vrat Timing

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on two days, i.e., September 6 and 7. This year Bhadrapada Ashtami Thithi will begin from 3.37 on September 6 and will continue till 4.14 pm on September 7. Rohini Nakshatra will start at 9.20 am on September 6 till 10.25 am on September 7. 

People who follow Vaishnav will observe the fast on September 6, and those who follow Ballabh will observe the fast on September 7.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here is the Janmashtami Shubh Muhurat:
Nishita Puja Time: 11:57 pm to 12:42 am (7 September)

Laddu Gopal Pooja Muhurat: 11:57 pm to 12:42 am midnight
Parana Time: 4:14 pm (7 September)
One more thing to have in mind is that the Shubh Muhurat for Janmashtami 2023 will begin at 11:57 p.m. on 7 September.

Janmashtami 2023: Rituals

This day is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This year is the 5250th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees worship lord Krishna and pray to the child from Krishna, which is called Bal Gopal or Laddu Gopal.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, people follow different rituals, such as visiting temples, performing special poojas, cooking special dishes, decorating houses, little Krishna idols and more.

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura and brought up in Vrindavan, and that's why the best Janmashtami is celebrated in these two places. Millions of people across the country visit here to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami fasting: Do's and Don'ts

Do's

  • Take a pledge that you will observe fasting with complete devotion without breaking any rules.
  • Have a pre-fast meal to support a healthy digestive system to get strength to function throughout the day.
  • Give out your food and clothes to needy people as Lord Krishna also helps those in need.
  • On this day, consume only Satvik Bhojan. 
  • Consuming milk and curd is an essential part of the Janmashtami ceremony.

Don'ts

  • Avoid consuming coffee or tea while fasting as this increases acidity and makes you feel queasy, heavy or headache.
  • Don't hurt animals as Lord Krishna loves all creatures, and cows are their favourite.
  • Avoid fried and oily food containing unhealthy cholesterol as these things could be harmful to your health.
  • Make sure all the utensils serving devotees are clean and not used for non-vegetarian food.
  • On Puja Day, keep yourself away from negative energy and create a peaceful and joyful atmosphere in your home.

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

