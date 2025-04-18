Gangster Happy Passia, behind 14 terror attacks in Punjab, held in US

Absconding gangster Harpreet Singh Passia, also known as Happy Passia, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in the United States. Passia has been accused of orchestrating 14 terrorist attacks across Punjab.

Passia was arrested following months of inquiry by both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police, who had previously verified that Passia was hiding in the United States. Officials had earlier issued a lookout notice and sent legal notices to his home.

In a post shared on X, FBI Sacramento mentioned, “Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.” According to the FBI, he used burner phones to evade capture.

Why Happy Passia was on ‘wanted list’

Earlier this year, the NIA had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to Passia’s capture, over his suspected involvement in grenade attacks targeting a Chandigarh residence and Punjab police stations.

Over the past seven months, Punjab reported 16 grenade attacks aimed at police posts, religious locations, and residences of prominent individuals, including BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. Investigations into at least 14 of these incidents have identified Passia as a person of interest.

Who is Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia?

Passia, a native of Ajnala tehsil in Amritsar, Punjab is wanted in 17 criminal cases and faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Arms Act.

He is associated with Pakistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu, also known as Rinda. In 2023, Passia formed a syndicate with Rinda to carry out terror activities in Punjab. Rinda is also said to be connected to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case in 2022. Passia entered the US illegally in 2021 with the help of a human trafficking network, according to a report by The Indian Express.