SC rejects plea for CBI probe into death of Kerala's ADM Naveen Babu

The Supreme Court has declined the plea filed by Manjusha, wife of Naveen Babu, who was an Additional District Magistrate in Kerala, seeking a CBI probe into his death.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran refused to interfere with the Kerala High Court order, which had declined to order a CBI investigation into his death.

A division bench of the High Court had on March 3 dismissed her plea seeking a CBI probe, observing that investigations cannot be transferred to CBI based on personal feelings of the victim and there must be reasonable apprehension based on concrete facts.

Babu's wife then approached the Supreme Court, which on Thursday dismissed her plea.

On October 15, 2024, Naveen Babu was found hanging in his official quarters. PP Divya, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which currently forms the government in Kerala, was accused of abetting his suicide by levelling public allegations of corruption at his farewell.

His wife alleged a homicidal angle to the incident and claimed that due to Divya's political influence, the investigation must be carried out by an impartial and independent agency like the CBI or Crime Branch.

She alleged that Babu was disturbed before his death by Divya's remarks at the public event.

During the hearing in the apex court, senior advocate Sunil Fernandes, appearing for Manjusha contended that Babu had an impeccable service record of 30 years and was at the fag end of his career.

He argued that as he was about to be transferred from Kannur to his home district, a farewell function was organised, in which Divya, came and made certain scurrilous remarks against him.