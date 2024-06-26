Home / India News / Haryana CM Saini increases freedom fighters' pension to Rs 40,000

Haryana CM Saini increases freedom fighters' pension to Rs 40,000

CM added further, The people who struggled to save the Hindi language (Hindi agitators), will also receive Rs 20,000 as pension from July 1

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM
Saini also increased the pension of fighters during the Emergency period. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 7:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a new pension amount for the freedom fighters and their dependents and informed that from July 1, the freedom fighters will receive an increased pension of Rs 40,000.

Taking to his official X handle, the Haryana Chief Minister posted a video in which he said, "The freedom fighters, who sacrificed their life for the country and suffered so much, the pension of freedom fighters and their dependents will be increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 with effect from July 1."
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Saini also increased the pension of fighters during the Emergency period and said, "The fighters during the emergency, who protected the Constitution, who went to jail to protect the democracy of this country, our government initiated a pension of Rs 10,000. And today, I announce that the pension has now been increased to Rs 20,000 with effect from July 1."

Notably, the Haryana Shubhra Jyotsna Pension Scheme was launched by the Government of Haryana on April 16, 2018 with the aim of providing a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to the residents of Haryana who participated actively during the period of emergency, from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977 and faced imprisonment under the Maintenance of Internal Security (MISA) Act, 1971 and/or Defence of India Act, 1962.

The Haryana Chief Minister added further, "The people who struggled to save the Hindi language (Hindi agitators), will also receive Rs 20,000 as pension from July 1."

Meanwhile, on the completion of 49 years of Emergency, Saini said, "Emergency was a dark chapter for the country. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tried to strangle democracy by imposing an emergency in the country on June 25, 1975."

He added further, "All the big leaders of the opposition were put behind bars. Opposition leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jai Prakash Narayan, Morar ji Desai, Lal Krishna Advani, Chandrashekhar, Biju Patnaik, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chaudhary Devi Lal, Dr Mangal Sen, Sardar Prakash Singh Badal were imprisoned."

The Emergency, which is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history, was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from June 25, 1975, to 1977.

Also Read

Congress seeks dismissal of BJP govt, prez rule, fresh polls in Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to carry out first cabinet expansion today

JJP issues whip, asks its MLAs to remain absent during confidence vote

Haryana politics: BJP president Nayab Saini to be sworn in as CM today

World Press Freedom Day 2024: Here's the best inspirational quotes, wishes

C-DAC, AICTE collab to provide training in high performance computing

B'desh to gauge both Indian, Chinese proposals on Teesta project: PM Hasina

LS set for first Speaker seat contest since 1976; NDA fields Om Birla

CBI examines Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, to appear in trial court on Wed

Pune crash: Minor released, HC says sending him to observation home illegal

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HaryanaHaryana GovernmentFreedom fightersPensions

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story