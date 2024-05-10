Haryana crisis: Trust vote looms over Saini govt; what numbers say. Updates





ALSO READ: BJP govt not in trouble, working strongly, says Haryana CM The political crisis in Haryana escalated as the main Opposition parties, including Congress and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Thursday, intensified efforts to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Nayab Saini. The JJP and INLD separately urged Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to conduct a floor test in the assembly following the BJP's loss of majority after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the government on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, the Haryana Congress sent a letter to the governor's office on Thursday seeking time on Friday amid the crisis.

Top updates on the Haryana political crisis:

1) INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday said, "In view of the fact that the BJP government has lost its majority, the party demands that the government should be immediately asked to convene the Vidhan Sabha to hold a floor test to prove that it still enjoys its confidence." The BJP's former ally, JJP leader Dushyant Chautal, also echoed similar sentiments on the situation.

2) Meanwhile, the Haryana Congress sent a letter to the governor's office on Thursday seeking time on Friday amid the crisis. Notably, the three independent MLAs, while withdrawing their support to the BJP government, said that they would back Congress.

CM Nayab Saini says Haryana govt not in trouble

3) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini maintained that his government is not in trouble. He said on Thursday that his government won a confidence vote in March, and if it comes to seeking the trust vote, "I will do it again when the time comes".

4) It was also learned that three JJP MLAs met BJP leader and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat. Khattar, who is Saini's predecessor, claimed that many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is "nothing to worry about." "Their arithmetic is not like they are thinking," Khattar exuded confidence.

What is the Haryana Assembly's arithmetic?

5) The House currently has an effective strength of 88, with Karnal and Rania assembly seats vacant. The Saini government, with the support of two other independent MLAs, is now two short of the majority mark of 45 in the 90-member state assembly.

6) The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House. INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party have one member each, while the total number of Independent MLAs are six.

7) However, the JJP is facing an internal crisis itself, as at least six MLAs have distanced themselves from Chautala over the issue. Meanwhile, with three Independent MLAs, the Congress now has 33 seats.



The development comes days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on 10 constituencies of Haryana on May 25.