BJP govt not in trouble, working strongly, says Haryana CM

MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government and announced that they would back the Congress

Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said his government is not in trouble and is working strongly, a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation in the state.
MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.
"The government is not in any trouble, it is working strongly," Saini told reporters in Sirsa when asked to comment on the withdrawal of support.
Saini was campaigning for BJP's Sirsa Lok Sabha candidate Ashok Tanwar.
The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

