Have to build drug-free nation by 2047, says Shah in anti-narcotics meeting



At the conference, Shah released the Annual Report (Special Edition) 2022 and Drug Free India, National Resolution Booklet of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Shah launched a mobile app and web portal 'Map Drugs', which will help in identifying and eradicating illegal farming in India. Besides, he virtually inaugurated the office complex for NCB's Indore regional unit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force of States and UTs in New Delhi.



"Apart from ruining the youth of the country, drugs smuggling also affects the country's economy and compromises the national security and borders through narco-terror," said Shah While addressing the conference, Shah said, "Under the guidance of PM Modi, we are committed to building a drug-free nation by 2047. He said that the vision of a drug-free India is important for future generations. At this crucial stage in the fight against drugs, if we move forward with determination and collective efforts then our victory is certain."



"The outcomes of the fight against drugs in the last three years have been encouraging. While only about 1,257 cases were registered between 2006-2013, the number has increased by 181 per cent to 3,544 between 2014-2022. During the same period, the total number of arrests increased by nearly 300 per cent to 5,408 as against 1,363 arrests," said Shah. He said the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a 3-point strategy i.e. strengthening of institutional structure, coordination among all narco-agencies, and comprehensive public awareness campaign. He further stated that one should rise above party politics and political ideology in this fight against narcotics. All state governments should move forward with a zero-tolerance approach to achieve the goal of a drug-free India.



He emphasised the main objective of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and this conference is ‘Solution Oriented Thinking’. Shah stressed that all the states must make full use of the NCORD and NIDAN portals created by the NCB. It was highlighted in the event that drugs worth Rs 768 crore were seized between 2006-2013, which has increased by more than 25 times to Rs 22,000 crore between 2014-2022.



Unless drugs are destroyed through the proper process, there will be chances of rotation of drugs due to corruption. He asked all the agencies that drug destruction should be held in public, which would also help in creating social awareness. According to Shah, the states should work in coordination with the central agencies to curb the use of the dark net and cryptocurrency. Along with this, all the states should also work together with the National Forensic Science University to use modern technologies like blockchain analysis, map intelligence, and digital forensics.

"There should be very good coordination between the central agencies, the coastal states, and the local population to stop drug smuggling through the sea route," he added.