Home / India News / HC raps Maharashtra govt for letting budgetary allocation for drugs lapse

HC raps Maharashtra govt for letting budgetary allocation for drugs lapse

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor sought to know from the government what steps have been taken to spend the budgetary allocation

Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the Maharashtra government for not releasing or spending the entire budgetary allocation for procurement of drugs and medical equipment, citing that it was letting the amount lapse at the cost of the healthcare system.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor sought to know from the government what steps have been taken to spend the budgetary allocation, the reasons for not releasing the amount entirely in the past and for not using the released sum.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one initiated suo motu (on its own), raising concerns over the high number of deaths at government hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed the bench that as per earlier orders, the government has now appointed a chief executive officer for the Maharashtra Medicines Procurement Authority, and the process of issuing tenders to procure drugs and equipment has begun.

The court said it hopes and trusts that the process of procuring these items picks up pace now.

"What we notice is that the budget allocated and sanctioned is not released entirely, and whatever amount is released is not spent. What is the reason behind this?" CJ Upadhyaya asked.

"This seems to be a new trend with the government. But who is the ultimate sufferer? We hope and trust that steps would be taken to spend the budget in its entirety otherwise it lapses at the cost of the healthcare system," the court said.

It directed the state government to file an affidavit by February 1, 2024, giving these details and informing how it was meeting the demands raised by hospitals across the state.

The bench also directed the state government to expedite the recruitment to fill up vacancies at hospitals.

"One-third of posts are still lying vacant in hospitals across the state. There is an urgent need to fill up all vacancies. We are of the opinion that the recruitment process has to be expedited," the court said.

Saraf told the court that there was no lack of effort from the government in addressing the concerns raised by the court.

Most of the posts lying vacant in hospitals would be filled by the end of December, and recruitment for some posts may take some more time, he said.

Also Read

FinMin initiates Budgetary exercise for 2024; seeks inputs from ministries

After 2016 attempt, no proposal yet to change names of high courts: Govt

NFO launch: Kotak's new multi-asset allocation fund, should you invest?

Interdisciplinary dual degree in quantum technology at IIT Bombay soon

Aarti Drugs surges 14% on firm Q1 result, approves buyback via tender route

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Bullet train to be functional within 3 yrs, Ayodhya airport by Dec end: Min

PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun

SC grants bail to executive of liquor firm in Delhi excise policy case

Cyclone Michaung: Stalin to donate one-month salary to CM's relief fund

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maharashtra governmentBombay High Courtdrugs

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story