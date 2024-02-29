HC refuses urgent hearing on plea challenging Suvendu's Sandeshkhali visit

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing to the West Bengal government's challenge of a single bench order vide which Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was allowed to visit the restive Sandeshkhali.

The single bench on Wednesday allowed BJP MLA Adhikari to visit Haldarpara in Jeliakhali village panchayat area of Sandeshkhali on Thursday.

The state prayed for permission of the court to file an appeal challenging the single bench order and an urgent hearing of it.

The division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam refused to grant an urgent hearing of the prayer saying that the court has better business to do.

The court said that the state can file the appeal.