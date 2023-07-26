Health sector changing under PM: Mandaviya inaugurates AIIMS-Rae Bareli

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inaugurated various units, including the emergency department, at AIIMS-Rae Bareli.

Mandaviya inaugurated the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. He also inspected the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy on the premises and spoke to patients and attendants present and took feedback on the facilities.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said the health sector in India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Health and wellness centres have been set up for primary care and district hospitals upgraded. Rs 64,000 crore are being spent under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

New medical colleges are being started in the country. Of the 22 AIIMS at various stages of construction, 16 have become functional, he told reporters.

The minister said 3,000 people, including those from nearby districts, come to the outpatient department at AIIMS-Rae Bareli every day. Many facilities will become operational at the health care centre in the coming days to cater to the patients.

AIIMS-Rae Bareli Director Arvind Rajvanshi and others were present on the occasion.