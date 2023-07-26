Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Rs 2,700-crore IECC, names it Bharat Mandapam

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 2,700-crore IECC, names it Bharat Mandapam

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex and unveiled its new name --Bharat Mandapam.

The revamped IECC complex was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

The inaugural ceremony is being attended by around 3,000 guests including Cabinet ministers, captains of industry, film personalities and others.

The IECC complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed "pooja" at the redeveloped complex and interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

