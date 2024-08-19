Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Healthcare services remain affected as doctors protest Kolkata horror

Healthcare services remain affected as doctors protest Kolkata horror

Heavy rush was seen at the out-patient departments on the first day of the week with senior doctors substituting for their juniors

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest
Doctors and medical students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at civil hospital. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Monday as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest again the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Heavy rush was seen at the out-patient departments on the first day of the week with senior doctors substituting for their juniors to handle the situation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This protest is for seeking justice for a female doctor who faced brutality while treating patients for 36 hours at a stretch. It is the 11th day that her body was discovered, but where is the justice? We will continue this stir until we get justice for our sister," said an agitating doctor at the RG Kar MCH.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH on August 9. Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at the workplace.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata rape case: MHA directs states, UTs to give updates every 2 hours

Decry state govt's bid to muzzle voice of people: Murdered doctor's parents

Premium

Kolkata rape: 'Reclaim the Night' resonates across state; Mamata faces heat

Highlights of day: Hero MotoCorp gets over Rs 17 cr tax notice from Delhi GST authorities

Premium

Workplace safety key to get more women in labour force: IMF's Gita Gopinath

Topics :KolkataRape casesdoctors protestsdoctors in India

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story