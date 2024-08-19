Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Doctors provide elective OPD services outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Doctors provide elective OPD services outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Resident doctors will be available to provide elective OPD services in around 36 specialties

Doctor
Representative Image: Late Sunday, resident doctors announced that their strike will continue. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Doctors have decided to provide elective outpatient services outside Nirman Bhawan on Monday as they continue their strike for the eighth day over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Resident doctors will be available to provide elective OPD services in around 36 specialties, including medicine, surgery, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, and orthopedics, to patients outside Nirman Bhawan on Monday, according to a statement by the AIIMS RDA.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, emergency services will continue as before at the hospitals.

The doctors' strike in the national capital over the rape and murder of a medic at a state-run hospital in Kolkata completed a week on Sunday and is now entering its second week, causing difficulties for patients.

Late Sunday, resident doctors announced that their strike will continue.

The doctors will proceed to Nirman Bhawan at 11 am, according to a statement by RDAs.

More From This Section

LIVE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to move HC against governor's nod to prosecute him in MUDA case

Kolkata rape case: MHA directs states, UTs to give updates every 2 hours

Nearly 12% of India's tested spice samples fail quality, safety standards

Raksha bandhan 2024: Rakhi wishes and quotes to share with your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best gift ideas for your sister to make her smile

A resident doctor from the Safdarjung Hospital said a concrete response from the government regarding bringing the Central Protection Act for medics would have offered some relief.

"However, after seven days, we are still waiting. As stated earlier, the strike will continue indefinitely until our demands are met," the doctor said.

Protests began here on August 12 in the evening. Initially, restricted to medical college campuses, doctors started taking to the streets from Friday.

The action committee, formed on August 15 for the central law, includes members from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, and Lady Hardinge Medical College.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Decry state govt's bid to muzzle voice of people: Murdered doctor's parents

Some doctors stay off job after strike over colleague's rape and murder

West Bengal launches 'Rattirer Shaathi' to safeguard night shift women

Madhya Pradesh HC directs protesting doctors to return to work immediately

Kolkata horror: IMA seeks PM's intervention to curb violence on doctors

Topics :doctorsdoctors protestsHealthcare sectorDelhi

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story