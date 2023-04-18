Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued



The Delhi government issues an advisory for schools on Wednesday. Schools in the national capital will not hold assemblies in the afternoon, according to official guidelines. Heat wave alerts have begun to be given in different parts of India. The guidelines have been issued by state governments, and some have prepared for the summer break. It has been announced that schools in Tripura and West Bengal will remain closed.

The heat wave is expected to last until April 22-23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that temperatures will rise throughout the nation.





State’s schools closed due to Heatwave alert



Tripura chief minister Manik Saha made an announcement on Monday that all the government schools in the state will be closed from April 18 to 23, due to the rising temperature.





Due to the heat wave, schools in West Bengal will be closed until April 24. All state-run and private schools have been ordered to close by the Department of Education and the Department of Higher Education. The official order is in all across West Bengal, with the exception of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which are hilly regions.

State school's timing changed due to the heat wave alert The Odisha government announced that schools would be closed until April 16. Yesterday (April 17), the schools were open until 11 a.m. In the past, schools were instructed to follow the morning school schedule from 7:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. However, following the recent announcement made by the government on April 15, schools and colleges will now operate from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Patna district administration has moved school hours from Saturday. District magistrate, Dr Chandrashekher Singh, issued a notification in this regard and requested all schools to change their timings to 11.30 a.m. from 6.30 a.m. Earlier, the district school timing was 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.