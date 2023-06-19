Heatwave likely to continue in seven states for next 2 days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Chhattisgarh and Telangana for next two days.

The IMD also predicted that light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan on Monday while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 20 and isolated heavy rainfall on June 21.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19 to 21 with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on June 20," it said in a statement issued on Monday.

The IMD also said that light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of Northeast Madhya Pradesh on June 20 while light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy rainfall over Southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral, Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

"The conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days," it said.

