Home / India News / Heatwave likely to continue in seven states for next 2 days, says IMD

Heatwave likely to continue in seven states for next 2 days, says IMD

The IMD also said that light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of Northeast Madhya Pradesh on June 20

IANS New Delhi
Heatwave likely to continue in seven states for next 2 days, says IMD

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Chhattisgarh and Telangana for next two days.

The IMD also predicted that light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan on Monday while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 20 and isolated heavy rainfall on June 21.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19 to 21 with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on June 20," it said in a statement issued on Monday.

The IMD also said that light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of Northeast Madhya Pradesh on June 20 while light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy rainfall over Southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral, Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

"The conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days," it said.

--IANS

ssh/dan

Also Read

Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon?

IMD issues heatwave to severe heatwave warning for several states/UTs

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

No respite from heatwave yet, IMD issues warning for Delhi-NCR and UP

IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for

Atishi explores partnership with UK's UCL to transform MCD schools

Kejriwal directs Delhi Jal Board to resolve water contamination issues

ED freezes bank balances totalling Rs 31.74 cr for FEMA violation

AAP MLA calls for adherence to fire safety rules in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Sitharaman directs NABARD to make rural income improvement top priority

Topics :India Meteorological DepartmentIMDHeatwave

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story