Home / India News / AAP MLA calls for adherence to fire safety rules in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

AAP MLA calls for adherence to fire safety rules in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

He mentioned that all the concerned departments under the Delhi Government were quick to respond, thus preventing any unwarranted situation from occurring

IANS New Delhi
AAP MLA calls for adherence to fire safety rules in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey has instructed officials to strictly ensure that all the commercial establishments operating in Mukherjee Nagar are following building and fire safety procedures and have safety measures in place.

He held a meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Fire Department, and Tata Power DDL to discuss the recent fire incident at a coaching centre and assess the safety measures as well as building and fire safety norms.

He mentioned that all the concerned departments under the Delhi Government were quick to respond, thus preventing any unwarranted situation from occurring.

Emphasizing the appeal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he instructed all the departments to work together and ensure that no child goes through such a painful experience in the future. He suggested that all departments should collaborate and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

--IANS

atk/bg

Also Read

Delhi HC takes cognisance of fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

UP Municipal Election 2023: Over 19% turnout till 11 am, details here

Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC, SSC aspirants in Mukherjee Nagar

Grenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch, search underway

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in murder case, sentenced to 10 yrs jail term

Gita Press' contribution in preservation of Sanatan culture laudable: Nadda

Cough syrup suspected of killing 12 kids in Cameroon might be made in India

BRPL, BYPL to award contract for 5 mn smart meters by July 2023: Official

Students struggling to gain foundational literacy, numeracy skills: MoS

Army rescue team saves 9 civilians stranded at inundated bridge in Raj

Topics :Delhifire safetyAAP

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story