Home / India News / Kerala govt devising schemes to preserve environment, says CM Vijayan

Kerala govt devising schemes to preserve environment, says CM Vijayan

Vijayan said this year's message on World Environment Day is to prevent land degradation and increase soil fertility

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM
Photo: X@pinarayivijayan
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala government has been devising and implementing various schemes to prevent land degradation and preserve the environmental balance in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said this year's message on World Environment Day is to prevent land degradation and increase soil fertility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He claimed that as part of the neoliberal economic order, land grabbing, illegal encroachments by private capitalistic forces to serve their self interests and climate change were leading to large-scale degradation of the land.

Vijayan said that the degradation of land can be prevented only through extensive planning and interventions in policy formulation and implementation.

"It requires public participation also. The LDF government in Kerala has been devising and implementing various schemes for this purpose," he said.

Giving examples of steps taken by the government, the CM said that interventions were made under the Haritha Kerala Mission to facilitate the flow of rivers, harvest rainwater and collect garbage.

"It is only by strengthening these efforts that our environmental balance can be ensured. For this, the people of Kerala need to move forward together and defend our environment from the greedy encroachments of monopoly capitalists and maintain a more balanced ecosystem," he said in his social media post.

The CM also planted a sapling at Cliff House, his official residence, on the occasion.

Also Read

ED files money laundering case against Vijayan's daughter, her IT company

Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala govt may consider approaching Centre to get Guv removed: CM Vijayan

Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala, says IMD: Here is what it means

Kerala CM launches K-SMART App for digital access to local govt services

Judges reflect sense of continuity of values amid polls: CJI Chandrachud

Delhi HC asks Centre to decide on AAP office space allotment in six weeks

LIVE: Never faced political pressure, says Chief Justice DY Chandrachud at Oxford

IMD weather today: Heatwave and rainfall alert in several parts of India

Pune car crash: Police move JJB to seek extension of teen's remand

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanWorld Environment DayKerala govtEnvironment

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story