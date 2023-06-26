Home / India News / Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, Madhya Maharashtra in next 48 hrs: IMD

Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, Madhya Maharashtra in next 48 hrs: IMD

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
The coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, an IMD official said on Sunday.

The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.

After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads.

In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.

The Colaba observatory here, representative of the island city, recorded 86 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.1 mm of rainfall in the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Topics :RainfallMaharashtraIMD

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

