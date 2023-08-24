Here is how international media covered India's Chandrayaan-3 success

On September 28, 2014, just as India celebrated the rare feat it had achieved four days ago by successfully putting the Mangalyaan probe into orbit around Mars, the New York Times (NYT) published a cartoon that had millions across the country fuming.

It showed a farmer with a cow knocking at the door of a room marked "Elite Space Club," where two men sit reading a newspaper on India's achievement.

Indians and others across the globe criticised NYT for stereotyping and trivialising the achievement. NYT later apologised for the cartoon and said that it "was in no way trying to impugn India, its government or its citizens."

Nearly nine years later, the success of India's other space mission, Chandrayaan-3 , has found a different coverage from global media. Most of the major media companies hailed India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for achieving the rare feat of successfully landing on the south pole of the Moon.

NYT also covered the event extensively. On Wednesday evening, the top three stories on its website, including the lead story, talked of Chandrayaan-3 and the Indian space industry.

Here is how global media covered Chandrayaan-3's success

New York Times (NYT)

The headline of its lead read, "In Latest Moon Race, India Lands First in Southern Polar Region".

The story read, "The Indian public already takes great pride in the accomplishments of the nation's space program, which has orbited the Moon and Mars and routinely launches satellites above the Earth with far fewer financial resources than other nations. But the achievement of Chandrayaan-3 may be even sweeter."

BBC

The headline of its story on Chandrayaan-3 said, "India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands near Moon's south pole".





This is a massive moment for India - and it bumps them up the space superpower list. Landing on the Moon is far from easy – as Russia's attempt this week highlighted – and many missions have failed, including India's first attempt. But it was second time lucky, and India now joins three other nations - the US, the former Soviet Union and China - who've successfully touched down on the lunar surface.

CNN

Their headline said, "India makes historic moon landing".

The story read, "India's mission has taken on even greater significance since Russia's failed Luna 25 landing attempt."

The Washington Post

The headline of WaPo's story was, "India lands a spacecraft softly on the moon's surface".

The story said, "The successful touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was a triumph for a country with growing ambitions in space and was cheered across the nation of more than 1 billion people."

The Guardian

The headline of the UK-based daily read, "India lands spacecraft near the south pole of moon in historic first".

"The successful landing marks India's emergence as a space power as the government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses," the story read.

Al Jazeera





The headline of their live blog on Chandrayaan-3 said, "India moon landing live news: Chandrayaan-3 makes space history". It said, "India successfully lands spacecraft near the moon's south pole, making it the first country to do so".

Deutsche Welle (DW)

The German daily's headline on the success of the mission was, "India spacecraft first to land on moon's south pole." It congratulated India for being "able to compete at the international level and part of the big league even in its space program".

Besides, the Japanese daily Nikkei appreciated the mission by calling it a "historic leap" as it makes "the South Asian country only the fourth to successfully reach the lunar surface".

News agency Associated Press (AP), attributed the success of the mission to an "eagerness" of the Narendra Modi government "to showcase technology and space powerhouse".