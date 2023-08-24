Celebrities congratulate Isro on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

The landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's surface was a proud moment for every Indian. The whole county was delighted when Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon. Millions of Indians witnessed the moment when history was being made.

As soon as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface, India became the only nation to land near the south pole region on the moon. Joined the list of four countries that successfully landed on the Moon, becoming the fourth nation after the United States, Russia, and China to do so.

Several celebrities took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their pride and emotions on their social media handles.

Celebrities' reaction to Chandryaan-3's success

Here's how the celebrities reacted to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

Shah Rukh Khan

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan posted a tweet on X congratulating the scientists and engineers who made India proud.





The actor wrote, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

Sunny Deol

The Gadar 2 actor also shared his feelings on the Isro's success and tweeted, "What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!"

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who recently received Indian citizenship, shared a post on X thanking Isro for making India proud.

The actor wrote, "A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3"

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan who returned to the box office a few days back with his high-rated movie Ghoomer also praised Isro for their achievement.

"A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!!," Abhishek Bachchan wrote on X.

Anil Kapoor





Actor Anil Kapoor also shared a video on X where he could be seen clapping as India successfully landed on the lunar surface.

He also wrote, "What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt! @isro #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing."

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli also joined the list of actors and praised Isro for achieving this milestone.

The RRR director, SS Rajamouli wrote on X, "Heart swelling with pride.. Tears rolling down the cheeks.. Pranam @ISRO at this incredible feat. #Chandrayaan3's smooth and successful landing marks a new era in India's cosmic rise. JAI HIND ????????."

Along with these actors, many other celebrities, such as Allu Arjun, Sidharth Malhotra, Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, etc., also celebrated Isro's success.

The lander successfully landed on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. after 19 minutes of suspense and excitement. The celebration began throughout the country when the Chandrayaan-3 reached the moon's surface. And not just from India, commendations poured in from around the world from leading scientists and intellectuals on Isro’s unique achievement.