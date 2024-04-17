Here's what US said on PM Modi's 'ghar mein ghus k...' remark on terrorism

The United States on Tuesday responded to recent statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that India would not hesitate to eliminate terrorists in their homes. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing, while the Joe Biden administration encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and seek a resolution through dialogue, it would refrain from intervening in the matter.

Modi’s stern ‘ghar mein ghus k marenge’ remark

Miller also responded to inquiries regarding alleged Indian operations in other countries to eliminate terrorists. Asked if Modi and Singh’s remarks could be interpreted as acknowledgments of involvement in incidents such as the alleged assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the murder-for-hire plot of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, he said the US would not interfere in the matter.

When asked about Modi's statement regarding terrorism, Miller reiterated the stance, saying: “As I have stated previously, the US will not mediate in this issue. However, we urge both India and Pakistan to de-escalate and seek a solution through dialogue.”

No US sanctions on India in Pannun case

The US State Department spokesperson also faced inquiries regarding the absence of sanctions on India concerning the alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Miller said: “I cannot discuss any potential sanctions in advance, not to suggest that any are imminent. However, discussing sanctions openly is not our practice.”

India emphasises its fight against terrorism

Earlier this month, Rajnath Singh issued a strong statement outlining India's approach to countering terrorism across borders, emphasising that India would respond appropriately if terrorists attempted to disrupt peace or carry out terror activities. Singh further said if these terrorists sought refuge in Pakistan, India would pursue them into the neighbouring country to eliminate them.

Echoing Singh's sentiments during an election rally in Uttarakhand, PM Modi said: “Whenever we have had a weak government, our adversaries have exploited it. Under this robust administration, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai (terrorists are being eliminated on their own turf).”



