Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that Himachal Pradesh's first ozone-based drinking water treatment project is being established in the Dehra area of Kangra district to supply clean drinking water to people.

Addressing a gathering at Baddal Thor in Dehra assembly constituency, he said that the state government has allocated Rs 46 crore for the project and the programme would be implemented in other areas as well.

Under this water treatment project, ozone gas is used to disinfect water and improve taste.

Sukhu also said the state government had also initiated the process of providing benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana, for which surveys were currently being conducted in panchayats.

The government is committed to ensuring that even the most marginalised member of society gets a rightful share in the state's resources, he said. The scheme is expected to be rolled out on October 2. Under this yojana, extremely poor families will be provided with financial assistance and 300 units of electricity free of cost. He also said that the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana had been launched to involve yuva and mahila mandals in planting and protecting forests. "Under the scheme, self-help groups are provided financial assistance of Rs. 1.20 lakh, besides incentives linked to the survival of plantations. "The state government is also taking several steps to strengthen the education sector. CBSE schools had been opened in the state, and more such schools would be established in the coming period to provide quality education to students," he said.