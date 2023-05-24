Home / India News / Himachal Governor reviews progress on development of NHAI projects

Himachal Governor reviews progress on development of NHAI projects

The governor took detailed information about the NHAI projects, especially Kiratpur -Nerchowk, Pandoh - Takoli and Takoli - Kullu projects, which will be completed soon

Press Trust of India Shimla
Himachal Governor reviews progress on development of NHAI projects

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Prasad Shukla has reviewed the progress on the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects in the state, a statement said on Wednesday.

The governor took detailed information about the NHAI projects, especially Kiratpur -Nerchowk, Pandoh - Takoli and Takoli - Kullu projects, which will be completed soon.

The work of five tunnels and 22 major bridges between Kiratpur to Nerchowk is completed and a safety audit is going on, NHAI Shimla Regional Officer Abdul Basit said in the statement.

He said that opening of five tunnels from Kiratpur to Nerchowk would reduce the distance in hilly terrain by 37 Km and time by 3 hours. Local citizens and tourists going to Kullu, Manali, Keylong and Rohtang will get its benefit and travel will be easier.

The governor also took a detailed account of other highways being constructed by NHAI in the state and instructed the Regional Officer that while constructing the highway, attention should be paid to saving nature and causing minimum damage to the environment.

Shukla also instructed that he would soon conduct a site inspection of the Kiratpur to Nerchowk and Pandoh Takoli sections to take stock of the preparations being made before the proposed visit of the Prime Minister.

The construction work of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane is in the final stage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the road after June 15.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal CM Sukhu meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects

Cong surge in Himachal trends: Ahead on 37 seats; BJP wins 1, leads on 27

Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister

Trying to take justice to every door through technology: CJI Chandrachud

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates new Jharkhand High Court building

India, Australia aim to conclude comprehensive trade deal by end of 2023

Vehicular movement to be affected on Inner Ring Road due to DJB work

Commerce ministry addressing issues of exports through ecommerce: Official

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentNHAI

First Published: May 24 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story