Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh govt issues notification for granting pension to women

Himachal Pradesh govt issues notification for granting pension to women

Providing Rs 1,500 monthly to women was one of the 10 "guarantees" given by the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls

Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Facing criticism for not honouring a poll promise of giving Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age bracket of 18 to 59 years, the Himachal Pradesh government issued a notification on Thursday for granting pension under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana.

On March 4, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state government will give Rs 1,500 per month to women and said a sum of Rs 800 crore would be spent on the initiative, benefitting more than five lakh women annually.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the notification, income-tax payers, women monks permanently staying in monasteries, family members of employees, pensioners of central and state governments and employees of panchayati raj institutions, local bodies and public sector undertakings of the state and central governments will not get the amount.

The other categories excluded from the pension are contractual employees, outsourced employees, daily wagers, part-time employees, ex-servicemen and their widows, anganwadi workers and helpers, Asha workers, mid-day meal workers, multi-task workers and beneficiaries of social security pension.

Providing Rs 1,500 monthly to women was one of the 10 "guarantees" given by the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had accused Sukhu of misleading women as the Congress had promised to give Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years. There are around 22 lakh women in the said age group in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

Eying more tourists, CM Sukhu sanctions Rs 100 crore for Shimla infra

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces hike in MSP for milk

Congress govt looking to disqualify 7 BJP MLAs: HP LoP Jairam Thakur

ED carries out searches against ex-UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati, family

Several locations related to Sheikh Shahjahan in land-grabbing case raided

Ex-President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune, condition stable

Traffic advisory issued for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Delhi; details here

LIVE news: Kovind panel likely to submit report on simultaneous polls today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :pension schemeHimachal pradesh governmentHimachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh electionsGovernment pension

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story