LIVE news: Kovind panel likely to submit report on simultaneous polls today

The high-level committee on simultaneous polls is expected to submit an eight-volume report on 'one nation, one election' to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The panel, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, may recommend amending at last five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country. The committee is likely to suggest having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body elections. Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former finance commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap and senior advocate Harish Salve are also a part of the panel which was set up in September last month.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday signaled that the party is looking at funds crunch alleging that bank accounts where money donated by people had been kept had been frozen by the NDA government. Kharge also claimed that huge fines have been imposed on the Congress by the Income Tax department. Kharge urged the people to stand strong together and ensure his party's triumph in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, to "save" the Constitution and democracy in the country.