Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second straight term

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam for the second consecutive term on Tuesday.

Four MLAs - the BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara area in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.