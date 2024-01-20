LIVE: Ahead of R-Day, police prohibits flying aerial objects till Feb 15

Tech giant Microsoft Corporation has said that a Russian-linked hacking group attacked its corporate systems, getting into a “small number” of email accounts, including those of senior leadership and employees who work in cybersecurity and legal. The company said that it is actively taking steps to minimise the damage. According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft said hackers beginning in November used a “password spray” attack to infiltrate its systems. That technique, sometimes known as a “brute force attack,” typically involves outsiders quickly trying multiple passwords on specific user names in order to try breaching targeted corporate accounts.

As the country is gearing up for the 75th Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Friday prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital. The prohibition has been implemented for 29 days--from January 18 to February 15--unless withdrawn earlier. Ahead of R-Day, police prohibits flying aerial objects till Feb 15