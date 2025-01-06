HMPV alert: States intensify surveillance as 1st case surfaces in Bengaluru

The Indian government is keeping a close watch on the rising cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) globally, particularly after reports of a surge in China. Several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana, have issued health advisories to enhance preparedness for potential outbreaks of HMPV and other respiratory viruses. Raising concerns, two cases of HMPV have already been identified in Bengaluru, marking the first reported instances of the virus in India. The patients, a three-month-old infant who has since been discharged and an eight-month-old still under treatment, had no recent travel history, suggesting local transmission. HMPV typically causes mild respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold but can lead to severe complications in vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems. The virus is known to be more prevalent during winter and early spring and can sometimes result in pneumonia or exacerbate existing respiratory conditions.

HMPV cases in India: Precautionary measures

Delhi health authorities have issued comprehensive guidelines to strengthen surveillance, prevention, and isolation measures for HMPV and other respiratory illnesses. Hospitals and healthcare providers have been directed to report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases via the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Strict monitoring, documentation, and isolation protocols have also been focused upon.

In the wake of the outbreak in China, Dr Vandana Bagga, top health official in Delhi, convened a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to review preparedness for managing respiratory illnesses.

Similarly, Maharashtra has intensified its monitoring of SARI and ILI cases. Health officials have been instructed to enhance vigilance across the state, though authorities have reassured the public there is no cause for alarm.

Also Read

In Kerala, Health Minister Veena George urged high-risk groups, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly, to adopt preventive measures such as wearing masks. Telangana’s health department has issued similar advice, assuring residents that no HMPV cases have been reported in the state so far.

Dr Padmavathi, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Andhra Pradesh, has also encouraged citizens to stay calm and informed. "By following simple precautions, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from HMPV," she stated.

State advisories come days after the Union Health Ministry reassured citizens there is no cause for alarm regarding HMPV. The Ministry emphasised the importance of basic preventive measures, similar to those followed for other respiratory illnesses.

What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) primarily infects the respiratory system, causing mild to severe symptoms. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces.

While unrelated to Covid-19 in terms of viral families, HMPV shares notable similarities with it in both transmission methods and symptoms. Like Covid-19, HMPV primarily affects the respiratory system and poses a higher risk to immunocompromised individuals, children, and the elderly.