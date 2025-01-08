HMPV cases in India LIVE updates: No need to worry as virus is not dangerous, says Karnataka CM

HMPV cases latest updates: Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday said an advisory has been issued to civil surgeons in the state to remain vigilant in their respective areas concerning respiratory diseases including human metapneumovirus (HMPV). In a statement, she said there is no report of any case of HMPV infection in the state. However, she emphasized that the health department is fully alert and prepared for any eventualities. On Tuesday, the health ministry urged states to increase surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), after reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China. This development followed a meeting held by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday to look into the current status of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases. HMPV tends to peak in winter and early spring. The infection is usually mild and self-limiting. For healthy adults, HMPV typically causes mild symptoms similar to the common cold, including a sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, and mild fever. However, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems may develop more severe respiratory issues like wheezing, shortness of breath, and pneumonia. In vulnerable groups, especially infants, symptoms can become severe and include wheezing (high-pitched breathing), shortness of breath, rapid breathing, chest retractions (visible chest muscle use during breathing), and cyanosis (bluish tint to lips or fingers)

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. It is a well-known respiratory pathogen, circulating globally since its identification in 2001. It predominantly affects children under the age of five, with most individuals experiencing at least one infection by this age.